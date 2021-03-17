NOTABLE NAMES

Cloverwood welcomes executive director

Richard Finn, of Victor, is joining Cloverwood Senior Living in Pittsford as executive director.

Finn has over 35 years of leadership experience in the hospitality and senior living realms. He was trained by the Walt Disney Company in operations management and customer service. As executive director, he is responsible for the operation of Cloverwood’s programs and services.

Finn received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration degrees from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Farmington Girl Scouts earn Gold Awards

Jaclyn Jorolemon and Sydney Prescott, of Farmington, received the Girl Scout Gold Award during the 2019-20 member year for their Take Action projects.

The Gold Award is the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. It recognizes those who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable projects.

Jorolemon’s project, “Raised Garden Beds for Healthy Snacking for Senior Citizens,” addressed the issue that seniors living in a facility have less access to grow and snack on fresh fruits. She built raised garden beds at a local facility. Jorolemon is a junior at Canandaigua Academy.

Prescott took action to increase awareness about the environment — specifically sustainability, conservation and recycling — by coordinating two community events. Her second event, the “Environmental Expo,” featured nearly 30 environmental experts and more than 150 community members in attendance. Prescott is a senior at Victor Senior High School.