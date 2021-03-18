NOTABLE NAMES

Willink MS names CARE Award winners

Brian Powers, principal of Willink Middle School in Webster, named the CARE to Make a Difference Award winners for February 2021.

Emma Cole, Alex Fridrik, Molly Gruhn and Jolie O’Brien were recognized for exemplifying the qualities of cooperation, accountability, respect and excellence, along with the month’s “CAREacter” trait of kindness.

They were nominated by teachers Lisa Hofstetter, Amy Spadoni and Shanna Witkowski. The program is organized by Sandy Herman.

Penfield Chamber welcomes new board member

Jason Barber was elected to serve on the board of directors for the Penfield Business Chamber after a recent interviewing process.

Barber will transition into board member Marie Cinti's previous position as director of programs. He comes to the PBC with several years of experience working with nonprofits, event and project management, and special programming.

Barber works part-time at Chariot Learning and provides tours at the Susan B. Anthony House on the weekends.

Churchville-Chili CSD appoints curriculum director

The Churchville-Chili Central School District named Renee Mulrooney, of West Irondequoit, as its director of curriculum, assessments and professional development starting May 3.

Mulrooney currently serves as assistant principal at Churchville Elementary School and Fairbanks Road Elementary School. She replaces current director Sue Witter, who is retiring this June.

Mulrooney is a graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva. She earned her master’s degree in reading at Georgia Southern University and her administrative certification at the University of Rochester.