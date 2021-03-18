NOTABLE NAMES

Churchville-Chili CSD appoints curriculum director

The Churchville-Chili Central School District named Renee Mulrooney, of West Irondequoit, as its director of curriculum, assessments and professional development starting May 3.

Mulrooney currently serves as assistant principal at Churchville Elementary School and Fairbanks Road Elementary School. She replaces current director Sue Witter, who is retiring this June.

Mulrooney is a graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva. She earned her master’s degree in reading at Georgia Southern University and her administrative certification at the University of Rochester.