Eastman alumni win Grammy awards

Eastman School of Music alumni Sarah Brailey, Maria Schneider and Christopher Theofanidis were winners in the 63rd Grammy Awards hosted by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Inc.

Brailey was a featured soloist on “The Prison” by Ethel Smyth, which won for best classical solo vocal album.

Schneider won best instrumental composition for “Sputnik” and best large jazz ensemble album for Data Lords.

The award for best classical instrumental solo went to Richard O’Neill and the Albany Symphony’s performance of the Viola Concerto by Theofanidis.

The late Christopher Rouse, who taught at Eastman for many years, won in the best contemporary classical composition category for his Symphony No. 5.