NOTABLE NAMES

Churchville-Chili welcomes district treasurer

The Churchville-Chili Central School District Board of Education recently appointed Katie Guignon, of Ogden, as the new district treasurer.

Guignon has served in the business office as the senior purchasing clerk since October 2019.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Geneseo and her master’s in education from the University of Rochester. Guignon is enrolled in the College at Brockport’s school business administration program.

Pediatrician joins Oak Orchard Health

Board-certified pediatrician David Tinkelman will start seeing patients at Oak Orchard Health, 300 West Ave., Brockport, on April 5.

Dr. Tinkelman has practiced in the Rochester area since 1979 and has been in solo practice since 1991 at Tinkelman Pediatrics. He completed his undergraduate degree in biology at Cornell University and received his medical degree in 1975 from SUNY Upstate Medical Center. His residency was completed at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

Tinkelman joins medical director and pediatrician Danielle Renodin-Mead; Drs. James Goetz, Monica Henoch and Kelsey Izzo; and pediatric nurse practitioner Jan Saxton.