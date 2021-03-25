NOTABLE NAMES

LeChase promotes Brighton resident

LeChase Construction Services LLC announced the recent promotion of Ryan Proud, of Brighton, to project manager in Rochester.

In this role, Proud will manage, develop, maintain and oversee all functions of assigned projects at the preconstruction, construction and post-construction phases. Those functions include safety, construction planning and cost-control procedures.

Proud graduated from the University at Buffalo with a degree in civil engineering. He joined LeChase as a project engineer in 2015 and was named assistant project manager in 2019.

During his time with the company, he worked on renovations and new construction projects, largely in the health care sector. Proud serves as co-lead of the company’s LeChase Young Professionals group.

Theater arts instructor joins OFC Creations

Alexandra Ireijo is joining OFC Creations Theater Center in Brighton as a theater arts instructor, the company’s third full-time employee.

Ireijo will choreograph several spring productions at OFC, including “Disney's Descendants,” “SpongeBob The Musical” and “Little Shop of Horrors”; direct Wizard’s Theatre Performing Arts Class and “A Year with Frog and Toad”; and co-instruct the weekly Dance Workshop Series with Frankie Paparone. She will develop new programs while teaching private lessons in acting and dance, all leading up to her involvement with several OFC summer camps.

Ireijo is originally from Oahu, Hawaii, and holds a bachelor’s degree in musical theater from Nazareth College. She performed at The Rev in Auburn and Manoa Valley Theatre in Honolulu.