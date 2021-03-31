NOTABLE NAMES

Army National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Jaron Wheaton, of Greece; Tamika Norton, of Hilton; and Melissa Penisse, of Rochester, to new ranks in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Wheaton was promoted to the rank of private first class and is assigned to the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion.

Norton and Penisse were promoted to the rank of corporal. Norton serves with the 222nd Military Police Company and Penisse is assigned to the Company A, 427th Brigade Support Battalion.

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

Chili town clerk earns recertification

Chili Town Clerk Virginia Ignatowski received recertification as a registered municipal clerk by the New York State Town Clerks Association for achieving its educational, experience and participatory requirements.

Ignatowski attained her redesignation through hours of education and leadership in various professional and civic organizations. She has served as the town clerk since January 2012.

Ignatowski is a member of the NYS Town Clerks Association.