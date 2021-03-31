NOTABLE NAMES

Army National Guard promotes local soldiers

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Pricilla Montebella, of Penfield, and Natalia Rodriguez, of Rochester, to new ranks in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership.

Montebella was promoted to the rank of corporal and is assigned to the Company D, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion.

Rodriguez was promoted to the rank of private and serves with the Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry (Reconnaissance, Surveillance & Target Acquisition).

Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

Webster native joins Alliance of Confessing Evangelicals

Webster native Grant Van Leuven, minister of the Puritan Evangelical Church in San Diego, recently joined the Alliance of Confessing Evangelicals as community engagement coordinator.

Van Leuven, of Chula Vista, California, will be a West Coast representative for development, church relations and events. He will coordinate public and media relations for the Alliance; assist with grant writing, print publications and editing online magazines; and support and develop Reformation Societies and events for the Alliance.

Van Leuven earned his Master of Divinity degree from the Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Pittsburgh, where he was director of development and communications. He graduated with public communications degrees from SUNY Buffalo State College and Monroe Community College.