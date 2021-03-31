NOTABLE NAMES

Armbruster Capital welcomes new hires

Adam Edelstein and Luca Zambito recently joined Armbruster Capital Management Inc. in Pittsford as junior analysts and portfolio managers.

Edelsten previously worked for Citi Private Bank in New York and KPMG in the U.K. He holds a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from the University of Leeds and a Master of Arts in entrepreneurial management from the University of Chester, both in the U.K.

Zambito previously was a product control analyst for Citigroup in Buffalo and interned at Landmark Wealth Management. He studied finance and economics at Canisius College, where he was a member of the Golden Griffin Fund and CFA Institute Research Challenge Team.

Both are studying to obtain their Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Fairport resident now partner at Cobblestone Capital

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC recently named Tara Henry, of Fairport, as principal of the Rochester firm.

Henry, director of operations, has been with Cobblestone for over 13 years. She is designated as a Financial Paraplanner Qualified Professional.

Henry received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and communication studies, magna cum laude, from Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.

RIT graduates join MRB Group

Rochester Institute of Technology graduates Jacob Calabrese and Sherman Gittens accepted civil engineer I positions with MRB Group, a local engineering and architecture firm that specializes in municipal services.

Both received their bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering technology. Calabrese graduated in 2015 and Gittens graduated in 2020.

Calabrese completed his cooperative service in the town of Pittsford, where he performed inspections of stormwater facilities. He then worked in airport design and construction, focusing on projects involving runways, taxiways and aprons.

Gittens’ coursework included water and wastewater design, structural analysis, hydraulics and transportation engineering. His educational program also included serving the town of Brighton as a civil engineer co-op, where he gained experience in the daily operations of local government.