Passero announces new shareholders

Passero Associates recently welcomed David Cox, Mira Mejibovsky and Peter Wehner as shareholders based in the firm’s Rochester office.

Cox, associate/manager of civil engineering, has over 21 years of experience in the industry and over 11 years of service within Passero. He leads the civil engineering department in New York state.

“It is truly amazing to work for such an incredible company like Passero,” Cox said. “The greatest people, serving top notch clients on cool projects with cutting edge technology, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Mejibovsky, associate/senior project architect, has over 36 years of experience in the industry and over 16 years of service within Passero. She is the first female shareholder in the firm’s 50-year history.

“I am honored to be a first female shareholder and feel privileged to be a part of the leadership team of Passero Associates,” Mejibovsky said. “I look forward to using my experience and expertise to contribute to the growth and success of our outstanding firm.”

Wehner, vice president/director of architecture services, has over 31 years of experience in the industry and over 14 years of service to the firm.

“My 14 years of client service and management at Passero Associates have prepared me well for this new role,” Wehner said. “I am honored and excited to be an integral part of firm leadership as an architect.”