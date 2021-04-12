Jewish Senior Life celebrates employee anniversaries

COURTESY OF JEWISH SENIOR LIFE

Jewish Senior Life recently honored 95 employees for their milestone work anniversaries — a total of 1,150 years — during its annual years of service awards.

Among the honorees was Mable Hall, assistant director of dining services, for her 40 years of service.

“I enjoy working for Jewish Senior Life and I never thought about working anywhere else,” she said. “I really do have a great job. The residents make me feel good and I love being able to help them. They are the reason I’ve stayed here so long.”

A Summit at Brighton resident said when COVID-19 requirements started to affect everyday life in 2020, she and her neighbors “knew [they] all would still be well at dinner when Mable was on duty.”

“Our employees play a very important role in enhancing the lives of our residents,” said Emy Giacalone, senior vice president of human resources. “They deliver care second to none and we are very thankful for them. We congratulate each of these employees for their milestone achievements and are grateful every day for their dedication to our organization.”