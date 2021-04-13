Webster Chamber names Businessperson of the Year

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Webster Chamber of Commerce named Peter Pellittieri, of Webster Dental Arts, as its 2021 Businessperson of the Year.

The award was presented by Barry Howard, president and CEO, and Diane McClure, chair of the board of directors, during the Chamber’s monthly breakfast meeting.

The Businessperson of the Year is recognized as having set a standard of accomplishment in business and the community. Nominations are from the Chamber’s business members who made a significant impact on the role of business in the community.

The nominee must be a member of the Chamber for at least 18 months. They must be an active member who always is willing to go above and beyond, and a leader that motivates others. They must have a level of community participation by contributing resources in the form of time, talent or money to the community via projects, clubs, churches and nonprofits.

Pellittieri is founder and practitioner at Webster Dental Arts, located in the North Forest office park on Crosspointe Lane. He is a graduate of the University at Buffalo and Temple University School of Dentistry, where he received his class’ highest achievement on the national boards and was elected to the national dental honor society.

He completed his residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center and went to work in his father’s practice. Several years ago, he started his current practice.

“Dr. Pellittieri is an always smiling face at Chamber functions,” Howard said. “His enthusiasm and commitment to our community and to his patients is amazing.”

Pellittieri is a past program chair for the Monroe County Dental Society and past president of the Apollonian Dental Study Group. As a member of the Kiwanis Club of Webster, he serves as a committee member and adviser for youth and adult leadership programs, including K-Kids and the Aktion Club for adults with developmental disabilities, and co-chairs the Kiwanis Christmas Party and Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt. He is a Kiwanis past president and past lieutenant governor.

His philanthropic support includes Challenger Field of Greater Rochester, GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester, Northeast Quadrant Advanced Life Support, Open Door Mission and Crew 333 Scouting Venture Crew for adults with developmental disabilities.

The Chamber presented him with a plaque inscribed with the words, “Businessperson of the Year presented by the Webster Chamber of Commerce to Dr. Peter Pellittieri in recognition of your outstanding contributions to the Webster Chamber of Commerce and your commitment to the community — 2021.”

The Chamber also made a contribution to a charitable organization of his choice.