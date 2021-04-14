Ward Greenberg names 2021 Diversity Scholar

COURTESY OF WARD GREENBERG

Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP, a law firm focused on civil litigation and business counseling, named Kristen Crow as its 2021 Diversity Scholar in Rochester.

Crow is a first-year student at the University at Buffalo School of Law, where she is a member of the Asian Pacific American Law Student Association and Minority Bar Association of Western New York. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Queens College.

The Diversity Scholar program offers first-year law students the opportunity to participate in a 10-week paid summer appointment. It includes a short-term secondment with an institutional client, providing the Scholars a chance to experience the duties and perspective of a lawyer with outside organizations. Successful Scholars are invited back to the firm for a summer associate position the following year.

Joining Crow as a Diversity Scholar is Snigdha Sharma, a second-year student at Temple University Beasley School of Law, who will be based in Philadelphia.

“We are delighted to be working with Kristen and Snigdha this summer,” said partner Jeff Harradine, who has overseen the program since its inception six years ago. “They have distinguished themselves at their respective law schools and are talented attorneys-in-training who will add much to our practice this summer and in the future.”