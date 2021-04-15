NOTABLE NAMES

Monroe County Post

Marion accountant joins RDG+Partners

RDG+Partners in Pittsford recently hired Christine Stanford, of Marion, as a staff accountant in the Outsourced Accounting Services division.

In addition to sales tax preparation and providing QuickBooks training, Stanford is responsible for working with the company’s small business clients to complete their monthly bookkeeping.

Stanford has 24 years of experience in accounting. She most recently was the finance and human resources manager for Center Information Services. She also worked for the YMCA of Greater Rochester and University of Rochester.

Stanford earned her bachelor’s degree from SUNY Cortland and a master’s degree from Ithaca College.