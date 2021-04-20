MCC board announces new leadership

COURTESY OF MONROE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Allen Williams, former vice chair of the Monroe Community College board of trustees, is replacing Barbara Lovenheim as chairperson through 2024.

Williams, program coordinator for the Rochester Joint School Construction Board and former adjunct instructor in MCC’s Business Administration and Economics Department, was appointed to the board by the governor in 2012. He has nearly 30 years of financial, accounting and pension planning experience.

Williams earned a Master of Business Administration in finance from University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics from University of California, Irvine.

Lovenheim, a gubernatorial appointee, will continue serving on the board as a member. Her term ends in 2024.

Daniel DeLaus Jr. replaces Williams as vice chair. His term runs through June 2021, and his reappointment for a seven-year term is anticipated. He was appointed to the board by the Monroe County Legislature in 2020.

DeLaus is chief legal counsel for Rochester-Genesee Regional Transportation Authority and a member of the Monroe County Bar Association. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University at Buffalo and a bachelor’s degree in history from University of Notre Dame in Indiana.