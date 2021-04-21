Bergmann employee named Young Engineer of the Year

COURTESY OF BERGMANN

The Rochester Engineering Society named Bergmann senior project engineer Dan Rusnack as its Young Engineer of the Year for 2021.

RES annually selects an engineer from the community to recognize their achievement in and contributions to the engineering profession in the Rochester region, and to promote the importance of engineering practice to society.

With over 16 years of experience, Rusnack specializes in the design of electrical power distribution, lighting, life safety and specialty systems for commercial, retail and industrial applications. He leads Bergmann’s lighting studio, a cross-disciplinary group he created to ensure projects feature quality lighting design from engineering, architecture and interior design standpoints.

Rusnack is licensed in 24 states and supports client projects across Bergmann’s footprint, supporting those in the Northeast and collaborating with team members in the Midwest and Atlantic regions.

“Dan is more than deserving of this recognition,” said Brett Eliasz, electrical discipline leader. “His work ethic is second to none and his dedication to the Bergmann electrical team inspires the group to perform at their best. Dan exemplifies what it means to be an outstanding engineer by helping others and ensuring public safety with his engineering design, and we are proud to have him as a leader on our team.”

Rusnack is past president of the Illuminating Engineering Society of Rochester and a member of the Electrical Association of Western New York. He is a mentor and leader for the Bergmann team, sharing design guidance and code references with the younger engineers on staff. He performs quality checks for most of Bergmann’s Northeast electrical design projects.

“Dan is an exceptional engineer and respected leader here at Bergmann,” said Andrew Raus, senior vice president. “His technical expertise and collaboration with team members and clients across our footprint sets an example for younger engineers and has elevated the quality of solutions we provide our clients.”