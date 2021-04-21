Penfield CSD names director of facilities

COURTESY OF PENFIELD CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

George English is the new director of facilities for the Penfield Central School District.

English comes to Penfield from the Gates Chili Central School District. He has been with Gates Chili since 2014, serving as director of facilities and transportation, and then director of facilities. Before that, he held a similar position in the Naples Central School District.

English also was an account manager for HP Neun, and a business and operations manager for Unisource Worldwide Inc.

“We are very excited to welcome George to Penfield,” Superintendent Thomas Putnam said. “His outgoing nature, skills and depth of experience will make him a great asset to our team.”

English is veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1991 to 2000. He holds his Master of Business Administration degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and his bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from the College at Brockport.

“I am very excited and honored to join the Penfield team,” English said. “I look forward to getting to know the staff and community, and I will do all I can to help the school district provide the very best possible educational experience for each student.”

English will start his new position as of May 5.