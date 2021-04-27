Rochester Fringe names director of development

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL

The KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival recently appointed Tyler Cassidy-Heacock as its first director of development and donor relations.

Cassidy-Heacock will manage all strategy and activity pertaining to contributed income, including government and foundation funding, corporate sponsorships and individual gifts.

“We feel very fortunate to have Tyler on board,” said Justin Vigdor, who chairs the board of directors. “Not only is she an experienced and successful fundraiser, but as an artist herself, she’s committed to Fringe’s mission to provide a platform for artistic expression and public access to the arts.”

Cassidy-Heacock comes to Fringe from Geva Theatre Center, where she was manager of annual giving and led efforts that helped to raise over $940,000 in individual gifts during fiscal year 2020. She was assistant director of development at the Hochstein School and taught as a postdoctoral fellow of the Writing, Speaking and Argument program at the University of Rochester.

“I am thrilled to join the staff of the Fringe, an organization that is so focused on creating space for new and innovative performing art and making it available to the widest possible audience,” she said. “These values are at the heart of all I do in my career, and I am so excited to connect individuals and organizations in our community with opportunities to sustain and support the Fringe's mission.”

Fringe also hired Siena Facciolo as administrative manager to ensure the festival office runs smoothly year-round.

“We’re grateful to have Siena with us, as well,” said Erica Fee, festival producer. “Like Tyler, she brings arts experience and a passion for how we serve the community to a challenging job.”

Facciolo’s background is in the arts as a singer/songwriter, piano teacher and performer. She participated in Fringe as an artist and has a Bachelor of Arts in music from UR. She organized several independent festivals.

“From the first moment I wandered into a garden at Edinburgh Fringe in 2016 to that magical night when I saw Plasticiens Volants at the 2019 Rochester Fringe, I have been hooked and enthralled by Fringe,” Facciolo said. “This is my dream job, not only because the Fringe is so exciting, but also because this work aligns with my vision for how the arts can influence and nurture the world.”