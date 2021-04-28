NOTABLE NAMES

Webster resident joins Tompkins Bank

Tim Siverd, of Webster, recently joined Tompkins Bank of Castile as commercial banking relationship manager for its commercial banking group.

Based in the Pittsford office, Siverd will serve clients in the Rochester area and Monroe County. He brings more than 11 years of experience in banking and finance to the role, and will focus on expanding the bank’s commercial and industrial lending customer base in Greater Rochester.

Siverd earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and accounting from Syracuse University, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Rochester.