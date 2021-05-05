NOTABLE NAMES

Monroe Tractor names chief financial officer

Karen Long, of Victor, is replacing Michael Celentano as chief financial officer of Monroe Tractor as he retires after 47 years of service.

Long brings over 20 years of financial experience in various industries involving distribution and retail.

“With her previous roles and increasing responsibilities as account manager and controller, as well as several months of training with Mike Celentano, I am confident that the learning curve was shortened and the transition seamless,” CEO Janet Felosky said.

Long graduated from Oklahoma City University and is a certified public accountant in New York.

“I’m excited to join a focused leadership team while supporting a great group of accounting, human resources and technology professionals,” she said.

CountryMax expands in-house marketing team

CountryMax, headquartered in Victor, recently hired Brian Rapp, of Cazenovia, and Jenny LaMar, of Pittsford, as creative director and junior designer, respectively.

Rapp brings decades of consumer marketing and branding experience to the company. He most recently was part of the in-house advertising team for Oneida Nation Enterprises and Turning Stone Resort Casino.

LaMar graduated with a degree in food and agribusiness marketing from the University of Delaware. Her responsibilities include graphic design and management for the company’s Facebook and Instagram channels, as well as store signage and decorating.