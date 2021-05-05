Skaneateles man appointed Excellus president, CEO

COURTESY OF EXCELLUS BCBS

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield named James Reed, of Skaneateles, as CEO of the $6.2 billion health plan and its parent company, the Lifetime Healthcare Companies.

Reed has served as president and CEO-elect since July 2020 and succeeds Christopher Booth, who retired after leading the company since 2013.

“Jim is strategic in his approach, has a strong sense of mission and brings a wide array of experience to the job,” said Marianne Gaige, chairwoman of the board of directors. “He has been a leader in this company for 25 years and has been instrumental in shaping the company’s future in today’s ever-changing health insurance industry.”

Reed joined Excellus BCBS in January 1996. His roles included executive vice president of marketing and sales, and central New York regional president. He assumes responsibility for the entire operation as president and CEO, including fulfilling the company’s mission and fostering its corporate culture.

“Our focus remains on providing access to high-quality health care to as many people as possible at a price they can afford,” Reed said. “As a locally based health plan, we are partners with those who provide care and those who pay for it and we want to build on that going forward.”

Reed earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Le Moyne College in Syracuse.