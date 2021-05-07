RRH leader recognized by DiversityFIRST

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER REGIONAL HEALTH

Deborah Stamps, executive vice president, chief nursing education and diversity, equity and inclusion officer for Rochester Regional Health, is an honoree for the 17th annual DiversityFIRST National Diversity and Leadership Conference.

Stamps is among 50 leaders across the country being recognized with the Leadership Excellence Award at the four-day “Be a Changemaker” conference.

As leader of the RRH Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Office, Stamps takes an active role in encouraging all members of the Rochester community and beyond to get the COVID-19 vaccine through a “Community Conversations” initiative. These virtual events give attendees a chance to learn more about vaccine and vaccine safety from Stamps, other diversity leaders and medical experts.

Stamps started her career in 1989 as a licensed practical nurse at Rochester General Hospital. She continued to advance her professional credentials and clinical and management roles by obtaining associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing, master’s degrees in gerontological nursing and business administration, and an education doctorate. She is certified as a nurse executive by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

She served as a nurse manager and chief nursing officer at RRH, and most recently was VP of quality, safety and innovation. She led the strategy to expand the Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing and provide home health aide and certified nursing assistant training programs. She leads the Rochester General College of Health Careers, a continuing education institution where students can earn an Associate of Applied Science degree with a major in nursing, as well as other health care education.