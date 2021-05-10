Rochester resident to judge at Westminster Dog Show

COURTESY OF WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB DOG SHOW

David Kittredge, of Rochester, is among the judges at the 145th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which will run June 12-13 at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown.

Kittredge will officiate over nine breeds during his second judging assignment at Westminster: barbets, Brittanys, lagotti Romagnoli, Nederlandse kooikerhondjes, pointers, vizslas, Weimaraners, wirehaired pointing griffons and wirehaired vizslas. All Best of Breed winners he selects will go on to compete in the sporting group.

Kittredge purchased his first show dog, a cocker spaniel, in 1972. He went on to breed and finish several champions, and handled a number of client dogs. He became a licensed judge for the American Kennel Club in 1996.