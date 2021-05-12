NOTABLE NAMES

Pittsford resident to lead RMHC Rochester

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester named JoAnne Ryan, of Pittsford, as its new president and CEO.

Ryan previously held leadership positions in health care, nonprofit and corporate organizations, and is knowledgeable in family-centered care, community relations and fundraising. She initiated and managed collaborative community partnerships across educational, governmental and community sectors.

As former president and CEO of Volunteers of America Upstate New York, Ryan is recognized in the nonprofit community as an adviser on policy development and standards of performance.

Ryan earned her Associate of Applied Science in nursing from Monroe Community College, Bachelor of Arts in gerontology from St. John Fisher College and Master of Science in health systems administration from Rochester Institute of Technology.

Weichert, Realtors welcomes new team members

Weichert, Realtors — Lilac Properties, 1580 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, recently welcomed agents Sherrod McGowan-Green and Ian Phillips to the team.

Call 585-613-4606 or curt@weichertlilac.com for information.

Pittsford student joins AHA’s Teen of Impact group

Feroze Ali, of Pittsford, recently joined the American Heart Association’s Teen of Impact group “to help better [his] community by teaching others about CPR.”

Teen of Impact, the newest program of the Go Red for Women movement, provides members with an opportunity to make changes in their own lives and communities by taking charge of their health, spreading the message of health to their communities and advocating for policies to improve health. They also will fundraise to support AHA.

During the campaign, teens will recruit a team and accrue points through fundraising and completing various health activities. Participants plan their own fundraisers and activities. Plans range from hands-only CPR demonstrations to fitness classes and bottle drives.

The teen whose team has the most points at the end of the eight weeks will receive a $1,000 contribution to a 529 college savings account.