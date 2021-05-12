NOTABLE NAMES

Penfield graduate to engage in DOE summer research

SUNY Fredonia junior Brandon Landis, a chemistry major from Penfield, and assistant professor Jay Cardenas will conduct summer research at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Washington through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Visiting Faculty/Student Program.

Cardenas and Landis will engage in research to discover a new electronic pathway of reducing organic compounds for energy or fuel application.

The program is managed by the Office of Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists, part of the DOE’s Office of Science. Its mission is to sustain a pipeline of highly skilled and diverse STEM workers through undergraduate internships and visiting faculty programs at DOE laboratories.

Landis, who also has a minor in history, graduated from Penfield High School in 2019.