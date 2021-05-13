NOTABLE NAMES

NYFP elects Farmington resident as board VP

The New York Planning Federation recently elected David Plante, of Farmington, as second vice president of the board of directors.

In this role, Plante will help guide the nonprofit organization’s growth and increasing programs and services to member municipalities.

Plante is a certified environmental planner with over 16 years of experience in environmental planning and program management for energy supply, commercial/retail, transportation/rail and municipal planning projects. He is the Energy + Environment Practice leader at Bergmann.

His experience involves planning and environmental projects, specializing in wetland/natural resource planning and environmental and land use permitting for solar, pipeline and other building and infrastructure projects across New York and 16 other states.

Reliant CU promotes Farmington resident

Reliant Credit Union recently promoted Melissa Streber, of Farmington, to the role of financial adviser, exclusively serving members through the Investment Services program.

Streber will meet with members to review their financial and investment plans, guide them through investment and insurance choices, and help them create and make adjustments to their personalized plans.

Streber joined Reliant in 2016 as manager of the Canandaigua branch. She has a Bachelor of Science in business management from St. John Fisher College and holds various FINRA securities registrations.