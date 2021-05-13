NOTABLE NAMES

New York Guard recognizes Rochester volunteer

The New York Guard presented the Humane Service Award to 2nd Lt. Rosario Mazzola, of Rochester, serving with the 10th Area Command, during recent unit training events.

Maj. Gen. Raymond Shields, the adjutant general for New York state, announced the awards and individual recognitions for volunteers’ commitment to serve the community, state and nation.

New York Guard members do not have a federal military role, do not deploy outside the state, train in a volunteer status and only are paid when on state duty during emergencies.