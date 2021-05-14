Adams Leclair LLP welcomes new associate
COURTESY OF ADAMS LECLAIR LLP
The litigation law firm of Adams Leclair LLP in Rochester recently announced the addition of Emily Uhlig as an associate.
Uhlig is a 2019 graduate from the University of California Hastings College of the Law. She was an associate for the law firm of LaFave, Wein & Frament PLLC in the Capital District of New York. She worked as a legal assistant at a personal injury and insurance defense law firm in San Francisco before attending law school.
Uhlig was drawn to study the practical applications of law out of a desire to help people. She has a track record of pro bono and volunteer work.