Adams Leclair LLP welcomes new associate

The litigation law firm of Adams Leclair LLP in Rochester recently announced the addition of Emily Uhlig as an associate.

Uhlig is a 2019 graduate from the University of California Hastings College of the Law. She was an associate for the law firm of LaFave, Wein & Frament PLLC in the Capital District of New York. She worked as a legal assistant at a personal injury and insurance defense law firm in San Francisco before attending law school.

Uhlig was drawn to study the practical applications of law out of a desire to help people. She has a track record of pro bono and volunteer work.