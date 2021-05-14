Rochester Fringe welcomes new board members

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL

Erin DiVincenzo and Jefferson Svengsouk recently joined the Rochester Fringe Festival board of directors.

“We are so pleased to welcome Erin DiVincenzo and Jefferson Svengsouk to our Fringe leadership,” said Justin Vigdor, board chairperson. “Each of them offers needed skills, experience and passion, and we are grateful for their demanding but rewarding service as a member of our board.”

DiVincenzo was the festival’s first director of marketing in 2012. She remained a friend of Fringe while lending her marketing skills to corporations that include her current position in Global Solutions Marketing at Reward Gateway.

“I am so excited to be joining the Rochester Fringe Festival board, especially as we emerge from such a challenging year,” she said. “The Fringe represents this region's ability to be resilient, inventive and inclusive. It's really an honor to be supporting those that make such a renowned festival happen every year.”

Svengsouk is a Native American flutist and frequent Fringe performer. He performs with his band, the Cobbs Hill Consort; founded the Finger Lakes Flute Circle; and is a Native American Music Awards nominee. Svengsouk, a professor of emergency medicine, practices hospice and palliative medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

“I am so honored to join the Rochester Fringe Festival board of directors,” he said. “I am a passionate supporter of the arts and creativity, and I care deeply about the well-being of our community. I very much look forward to helping the Rochester Fringe Festival make its powerfully positive impact on the Rochester experience.”