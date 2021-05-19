NOTABLE NAMES: Mark's Pizzeria VP named Community Champion

Mark’s Pizzeria VP named Community Champion

Marc Parina, vice president of Mark’s Pizzeria, received the 2021 Community Champion of Public Education Award.

Parina was nominated by Jim Marco, economics teacher at Gates Chili High School and the Gates Chili Central School District, for volunteering more than 5,000 hours spanning 55 classes during the last 10 years. He participated in Junior Achievement as a senior at Gates Chili and returns to his alma mater each year.

ACT for Education established the award to recognize local businesses and business leaders who serve as exceptional supporters of local public schools and students. School districts nominated business and community partners who demonstrate ongoing dedication to the success of pre-K-12 students and the betterment of local public schools through partnership, support and service.