NOTABLE NAMES: Webster students recognized in National Merit competition

Webster students recognized in National Merit competition

Ariana Cookinham, Caroline Darling and Najla Silmi from Webster Thomas High School are finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship competition.

Cookinham, Darling and Silmi scored among the top 50,000 PSAT test takers out of the millions who took it nationally.

Webster Schroeder senior Andrew Geiser received a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship.