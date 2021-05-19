NOTABLE NAMES

Fairport administrator honored for leadership

LeAnna Watt, special programs assistant principal at Fairport High School, was selected for the 2021 Outstanding Educator Award by the School Administrators Association of New York State.

This award annually goes to a SAANYS member who made outstanding contributions in New York state schools through public education, professional organizations, or research and/or writing in the field of education.

Watt strives to build trust with all members of the school community. When making difficult decisions, she believes that consistently acting with students’ best interest in mind will always lead to the best outcome for all.

Watt received her Bachelor of Arts, Master of Arts and certification in literacy education from Nazareth College, and her state building and district certificate in educational leadership from the University of Rochester.

RIT celebrates Davis Award winners

Rochester Institute of Technology recognized the winners of its Alfred L. Davis Distinguished Public Service Award for 2020 and 2021.

Luane Davis Haggerty, principal lecturer in the performing arts department of RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf, received the 2021 Four Presidents Distinguished Public Service Award. The 2020 award went to Thomas Warfield, senior lecturer and director of dance at NTID.

Bhuvish Mehta, of India, a fifth-year computer engineering major, received the 2021 Bruce R. James ’64 Distinguished Public Service Award. The 2020 award went to Çlirim Sheremeti, a fourth-year applied arts and sciences major from RIT Kosovo.