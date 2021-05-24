Applicants sought for membership on Brighton boards

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Brighton is seeking applicants interested in serving as volunteer members of the Conservation Board or Sustainability Oversight Committee.

The Conservation Board reviews property development proposals for such matters as drainage, landscaping and environmental protection. It considers environmental issues and concerns for site-plan approvals, open space development, woodlots, watercourses, etc., and advises the Planning Board regarding these actions. Members serve two-year terms, and meet on either the first or second Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m.

The SOC reviews the town’s progress in the creation of a sustainable community, and reviews and recommends unified action on sustainability issues such as energy and water conservation, recycling and waste reduction, building codes, business practices, green purchasing and sustainable transportation. Members serve two-year terms and meet on the first Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m.

Any Brighton resident interested in serving on the Conservation Board or SOC should send a letter of interest and resume to Bridget Monroe at bridget.monroe@townofbrighton.org or 2300 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, New York, 14618, by June 14.