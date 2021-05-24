YWCP Foundation welcomes new board members

COURTESY OF YOUNG WOMEN’S COLLEGE PREP

The Young Women’s College Prep Foundation board of directors recently appointed seven new board members who will provide strategic direction and help support the nonprofit’s work to improve student and alumni success.

“We’re excited to expand our board with seven new members who will bring diverse expertise and insight to our work,” said Jennifer Weinstein, board chair. “We have worked diligently to ensure the YWCP Foundation’s board reflects our student population and represents women from a variety of backgrounds and career fields who can provide unique perspectives and ideas.”

The new board members are Megan Colombo, senior community manager at Yelp; Erin Geiser, senior compensation analyst at Paychex; Yvette Giove, first vice president, association regional business service officer for Morgan Stanley; Samantha Keehley, billing and receivables strategy manager at Paychex; Erin McCarthy, speech language pathology supervisor at Unity Hospital; Melissa Rivera, manager at Mengel, Metzger Barr & Co. LLP; and Michelle Simlin, senior physician recruiter for Rochester Regional Health.