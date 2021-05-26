NOTABLE NAMES

National Guard promotes Rochester soldier

The New York Army National Guard recently promoted Rudolf Sakshaug, of Rochester, to the rank of private.

Sakshaug serves with the Headquarters and Support Company, 642nd Aviation Support Battalion. Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability and development potential.

Brighton native picked to lead Arizona college

Arizona’s Maricopa County Community College District recently named Brighton native Kate Smith to serve as Rio Salado College’s next president.

Smith, who was named interim president in August 2018, joined the Tempe, Arizona, college in 2016 as vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer. She was dean of the academic foundations division at Monroe Community College, and a consultant to Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva.

Smith has a master’s degree in mathematical education from the University of Rochester, and a bachelor’s in mathematics and German from William Smith College. She is a Ferris State University Community College Leadership doctoral candidate and member of the Aspen Rising President’s Fellowship Class of 2020-21.