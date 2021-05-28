NOTABLE NAMES

Monroe County Post

Thompson Health Guild elects president

Judy Reader, of Victor, recently was elected president of the Thompson Health Guild, the auxiliary for UR Medicine Thompson Health.

Reader, who retired after a 31-year career with Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, first joined the guild over a decade ago. She held the office of treasurer for one term and served on the committee for the guild’s annual fashion show for four years.

Her priorities include fulfilling the guild’s financial pledges toward the hospital’s new intensive care unit and the renovation of the M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center.

Also elected were Katie Outhouse, of Bloomfield, as vice president, and Gail Herman and Lou Loy, of Canandaigua, as secretary and treasurer, respectively. Outgoing President Robert Locke, of Canandaigua, served in the role for six years and will remain a member.