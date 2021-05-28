Ward Greenberg recognized by Chambers USA

COURTESY OF WARD GREENBERG

Chambers USA recognized Ward Greenberg Heller & Reidy LLP, a law firm headquartered in Rochester focused on civil litigation and business counseling, in its 2021 Upstate New York guide.

Chambers' research analysts interview legal service clients to assess a firm’s technical legal ability, client service, commercial vision, business understanding, diligence, value and depth of team. Attorneys are ranked based on client input on their legal knowledge, experience, ability, effectiveness and client service.

Ward Greenberg was recognized in two areas of law: Litigation: General Commercial (Band 2), and Labor & Employment (Band 3).

Five partners were ranked in the guide: Thomas D’Antonio (Labor & Employment, Band 2 and Litigation: General Commercial, Band 3); Jeffrey Harradine (Litigation: General Commercial, Up & Coming); Harold Kurland (Litigation: General Commercial, Band 2); Thomas Reidy (Litigation: General Commercial, Band 3); and Eric Ward (Litigation: General Commercial, Band 2).