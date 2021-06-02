NOTABLE NAMES: Hearing Loss Association announces scholarships

Hearing Loss Association announces scholarships

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Rochester Chapter recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to six area high school graduates with hearing loss to further their education.

Scholars for 2021 are Joshua Beldue from Wheatland-Chili High School, Nicolette Buzard from Kendall High School, Kristian DeLorme from Victor Senior High School, Catherine Goodman from Marcus Whitman High School and Tyler Pittinaro from Pittsford Mendon High School. A sixth winner wishes to remain anonymous.

The scholarship committee canvassed 83 high schools in surrounding counties for qualified applicants.

“In spite of their ‘invisible disability’ of hearing loss, the 2021 scholars earned high grades and succeeded in sports and other extracurricular activities, as well participating in their churches and communities,” said Nancy Meyer, committee chairperson.