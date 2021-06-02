NOTABLE NAMES

Webster resident named DiMarco Group VP

Paul Foti, of Webster, recently joined DiMarco Group’s Rochester office as vice president of commercial real estate.

In this role, he will work with the leadership team to advance the company’s established real estate portfolio.

Foti has 20 years of experience in real estate contract negotiations, finance, portfolio management, administrative management and team building. He most recently was chief financial officer at DGA Builders.

Foti earned his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Rochester and Bachelor of Science degree from Fairfield University in Connecticut. He is a licensed New York state real estate broker and certified tax credit specialist by the National Center for Housing Management.