Goodwill appoints community engagement VP

COURTESY OF GOODWILL OF THE FINGER LAKES

Goodwill of the Finger Lakes recently appointed Jennifer Boutte as vice president of community engagement, a new position for the organization.

“Over the past year, Goodwill needed to integrate with the communities we serve in new ways — in better ways,” said Jennifer Lake, president and CEO. “There are still walls to break down at our organization as we continue to support the community through our mission and impact.”

In this role, Boutte will be responsible for strategic leadership, development and oversight of the organization’s community engagement and marketing team. She’ll develop relationships with stakeholders and serve alongside Lake as an official organizational spokesperson and community liaison.

“Working at Goodwill of the Finger Lakes will afford me opportunities to do what I love the most: strengthening communitywide impact efforts by advocating for the unheard, building and bridging relationships between the seen and unseen, and securing resources for the underserved,” Boutte said. “When we emphasize collective impact, we must equally emphasize inclusion to ensure that the needs of all people are addressed.”

Boutte most recently was director of development and community engagement at CDS Life Transitions. She also held leadership roles as interim associate development director at the Louis S. Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester, sustainability manager at Quad A for Kids and finance manager at Wilson Commencement Park.

Boutte previously was a Democratic Monroe County clerk candidate, and contributed to the Edna Craven Estates in Rochester and Olympic Avenue Apartments in Buffalo, both CDS housing developments. She is a community mentor at Our Lady of Mercy and a volunteer with Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley.

She is a member of the Edison Tech Community Engagement Team; U.S. government relations chair for the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Genesee Valley Chapter; second VP of the Rochester Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.; and Purse for a Change auction chair with Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley.

Boutte earned a master’s in strategic leadership and bachelor’s in organizational management from Roberts Wesleyan College. She earned the 2017 Roberts Wesleyan College Christian Service Award.