MCMS announces Edward Mott Moore Award winners

COURTESY OF MONROE COUNTY MEDICAL SOCIETY

The Monroe County Medical Society recognized Phyllis Jackson and Dr. Michael Mendoza with its 2021 Edward Mott Moore Layperson and Physician Awards, respectively.

This award recognizes individuals whose dedication to the community goes above and beyond the usual call of duty.

Jackson, community wellness project manager at Common Ground Health, works with the faith community, other organizations and community influencers to promote health, wellness and self-care management. She focuses on alleviating health care disparities through health screenings and counseling at health fairs and community events, among other outreach efforts. She oversees the recruitment and training of more than 100 volunteer health advocates.

Jackson volunteers for the National Kidney Foundation, American Red Cross, WXXI, Black Leadership Commission on AIDS and Rochester Faith Collaborative. She founded the Interdenominational Health Ministry Coalition and leads “Renewing of the Mind,” a mental health education-training program.

The Geneva native earned a registered nursing degree from Los Angeles Valley College and a Bachelor of Science in organizational management from Roberts Wesleyan College. She holds a Certificate of Gerontology from St. John Fisher College and is a certified HIV educator and counselor for the New York State Department of Health.

Mendoza is the ninth commissioner of public health for Monroe County, and an associate professor at the University of Rochester in the departments of family medicine, public health sciences and nursing. His vision is to improve population health by strengthening the collaboration between clinical medicine and public health in the community.

Mendoza joined the Health Department in 2016. In this role, he oversees the department’s $61 million budget, as well as over 250 employees and staff. He previously served as medical director for Highland Family Medicine.

Mendoza continues to see patients as a primary care physician at Highland Family Medicine and continues to serve as a teaching physician on the inpatient service at Highland Hospital. He received his M.D. and undergraduate degrees from the University of Chicago, his master’s in public health from the University of Illinois and his master’s in business administration from the University of Rochester.