West Irondequoit CSD names humanities director

COURTESY OF WEST IRONDEQUOIT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Kimberly Cristal, of Penfield, will be the K-12 director of humanities for the West Irondequoit Central School District starting July 1.

The Board of Education appointed her to this newly created position. She was named the district’s K-12 social studies supervisor in August 2017 and took on the role of interim K-12 director of instruction last February.

“Ms. Cristal has quickly established herself as a collaborative and supportive resource for staff, and immersed herself in curriculum development and instructional design,” Superintendent Aaron Johnson said. “Kim has taken a lead in the pursuit of culturally responsive and relevant pedagogy, and has teamed with others to ensure that what we read and learn across the district appropriately covers all history, and that our literature reflects the rich diversity of our families and community.”

The New York native grew up outside of Queens and graduated from Brandeis University with a Bachelor of Arts in history. She earned a Master of Arts in American history from the University of Rochester and received her administrative certification from Canisius College, where she specialized in instructional leadership.

Cristal worked in Penfield CSD for eight years, the final two-plus as a K-12 humanities teacher on special assignment. She was a social studies teacher in Penfield for five years and at Patapsco High School in Maryland for three. She served as director of education at the Sylvan Learning Center for five years, and as an exhibit and curriculum developer for the Baobab Cultural Center in Rochester.