NOTABLE NAMES: Fairport resident among Women of Excellence honorees

Fairport resident among Women of Excellence honorees

The Rochester Business Journal selected Elizabeth Thorley, president and CEO of Thorley Wealth Management Inc. in Pittsford, as a 2021 Women of Excellence honoree.

Established in 2018, the Women of Excellence awards recognize high-achieving women for their professional experience, community involvement, leadership and sustained commitment to mentoring. Forty winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of previous Women of Excellence and Circle of Excellence honorees.

Thorley, of Fairport, has over 30 years of financial planning and wealth management experience. She became a certified financial planner in 1991 and holds multiple industry accreditations.

Brighton native promoted at WROC-TV

WROC-TV has promoted Brighton native James Gilbert to weekday morning meteorologist on “News 8 at Sunrise” and “News 8 at Noon.”

In addition to his broadcast responsibilities, Gilbert will provide frequent weather updates on rochesterfirst.com, the RochesterFirst app, and associated digital and social platforms.

Gilbert received his bachelor’s degree in meteorology at SUNY Oswego and started his career at WCAV-TV, the CBS station in Charlottesville, Virginia. He earned his broadcast meteorologist certification from the American Meteorological Society. He was hired by WROC-TV in 2017 as the weekend meteorologist and reporter.