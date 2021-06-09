NOTABLE NAMES: Gates Chili graduate earns FASB assistantship

Gates Chili graduate earns FASB assistantship

Gates Chili High School graduate Milad Ghantios, who studied accounting standards for the past five years at the University at Buffalo School of Management, will be part of the standard-setting process with an assistantship at the Financial Accounting Standards Board.

Ghanatios is one of eight students nationwide who earned a postgraduate technical assistantship in this summer’s cohort at the FASB, which establishes financial accounting and reporting standards for U.S. companies and nonprofits. He will be involved in all phases of a major agenda project, including analyzing public comments, published research and accounting proposals; drafting due process documents; and preparing memorandums for board members.

At UB, Ghanatios gained leadership experience as an alternative spring break leader, sharpened his teamwork and critical-thinking skills in case competitions, and helped lead the school’s Beta Alpha Psi chapter as a board member. He also completed the school’s Undergraduate Honors program and served as a mentor during his master’s program.