NOTABLE NAMES: Irondequoit Chamber names Business Student of the Year

Irondequoit Chamber names Business Student of the Year

Charlie Chodak is the Irondequoit Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Business Student of the Year for Irondequoit High School.

The high honor roll senior earned the Career & Technical Education gold seal distinction for business on his IHS diploma. He is a two-time DECA state champion for the business simulation competition in sports marketing, competed in the DECA accounting application event and was a regional finalist twice. He earned Top 10 state honors in that event.

Chodak served as DECA treasurer for two years and as class treasurer. He received the University of Pittsburgh Book Award, High Honors Chemistry Award and Iron Man Award for football, which he played throughout high school along with lacrosse.

Chodak volunteered to ring the bell for the Salvation Army, raked leaves for Sunset House, collected food for the Irondequoit Community Cupboard and cleaned up litter on Durand Beach. He will study accounting at Syracuse University in the fall.