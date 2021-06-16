NOTABLE NAMES: Local Girl Scouts receive Gold Award, scholarship

Local Girl Scouts receive Gold Award, scholarship

Girl Scouts of Western New York presented the 2021 Gold Award to Natalya Denis, Abigail Jones, Gabrielle Naassana and Margaret Pardee, of Pittsford, and Ivy Yates, of Honeoye Falls, as well as the Educational Scholarship to Emma Smith, of Pittsford.

To receive this award, Scouts had to complete a project that fulfills a need in their community that has the potential to be ongoing and/or sustainable. Approximately 80 hours of community service are involved in the project.

Denis and Jones are members of Troop 60843. Denis’ project was titled “The Vaping Epidemic: From E-Cigs to Juuling” and Jones’ was called “Project Educate and Create.”

Naassana and Pardee are members of Troop 60982. Naassana’s project was titled “Supporting Students During the Pandemic” and Pardee’s was called “The Beauty of Butterflies.”

Yates, a member of Troop 63438, received the award for “Interactive Programs.”

The Girl Scout Educational Award recognizes the achievement and character of graduating Scouts who achieved their Silver and/or Gold Award. Smith received $1,150.