NOTABLE NAMES

Greece student awarded Hochstein scholarship

The Hochstein School presented the Lillian Taylor Hubbard Memorial Scholarship to junior vocalist Martina DeLuccio, of Greece, during its 2021 Honors Convocation.

DeLuccio attends Greece Athena High School and is a student of Sandra Boysen Sluberski.

Hochstein teachers nominate students for Merit Scholarships and auditions were held this past February-March.

Local Girl Scouts receive Gold Award

Girls Scouts of Western New York presented the 2021 Gold Award to Rachel VanWinkle, of North Chili; Crystal Harmon, of Rochester; and Amanda Daubert, of Spencerport.

To receive this award, Scouts had to complete a project that fulfills a need in their community that has the potential to be ongoing and/or sustainable. Approximately 80 hours of community service are involved in the project.

Daubert, of Troop 60727, received the award for her project, “Blessing Box.” Harmon’s project was titled “Greece Baptist Church Reflection Garden” and she is a member of Troop 60828. VanWinkle is a member of Troop 60235 and her project was titled “Animal Enrichment.”

Gates Chili senior awarded Syracuse scholarship

Gates Chili High School senior Reya Thompson received a full-tuition scholarship to attend Syracuse University this fall.

This scholarship annually goes to a Junior Achievement of Central Upstate New York student based on academic record and JA involvement. Students must have participated in a JA program and embody the JA spirit, as demonstrated through their life experiences, drive and future aspirations.

Thompson participated in multiple JA programs throughout her time at Gates-Chili, including JA Economics, JA Titan, JA Take Stock in your Future and JA Inspire. She also took part in the JA High School Heroes, a leadership development opportunity where she delivered JA programs to younger students in grades 3-5.