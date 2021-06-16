NOTABLE NAMES

Local students receive Hochstein honors

The Hochstein School recognized the following local students during its 2021 Honors Convocation.

Webster Schroeder High School senior Felix Huang, who plays the cello, received the Diana & Christian Wang Memorial Scholarship and is a graduate of the Honors Certificate program. Huang is a student of Kathleen Murphy Kemp.

Monroe Community College freshman Isaac Pollock, of Irondequoit, who plays the guitar, received the Knights of Pythias Memorial Scholarship. Pollock is a student of Tim Shannon.

Willink Middle School sixth grader Timothy Suen, a pianist from Webster, received honorable mention and is a student of E-Na Song.

Hochstein teachers nominate students for Merit Scholarships and auditions were held this past February-March. The Honors Certificate program is entered by audition and is an intensive course of study over several years.

Local Girl Scouts receive Gold Award, scholarships

Girl Scouts of Western New York presented the 2021 Gold Award to Caroline Blair and Rae Friberg, of Penfield, and Elizabeth Rutalis, of Webster, as well as the Educational Scholarship to Chloe Conner, of Penfield, and Alexa Monrad, of Webster.

To receive this award, Scouts had to complete a project that fulfills a need in their community that has the potential to be ongoing and/or sustainable. Approximately 80 hours of community service are involved in the project.

Blair and Friberg are members of Troop 60765. Blair’s project was titled “Penfield Bee Houses” and Friberg’s project was called “Doggie Waste Stations and Pet Food Pantry Drive.” Rutalis is a member of Troop 60868 and received the award for “RISE Community School Clothing Closet.”

The Girl Scout Educational Award recognizes the achievement and character of graduating Scouts who achieved their Silver and/or Gold Award. Connor and Monrad each received $1,150.