Local students receive Hochstein honors

COURTESY OF THE HOCHSTEIN SCHOOL

The Hochstein School recognized the following local students during its 2021 Honors Convocation.

Hochstein teachers nominate students for Merit Scholarships and auditions were held this past February-March. The Honors Certificate program is entered by audition and is an intensive course of study over several years.

Violinists Wendy Brown, a sixth grader from Fairport, and Brighton’s Jospeh McQuaid, a seventh grader at Twelve Corners Middle School, received the Knights of Pythias Memorial Scholarship.

Pittsford Mendon High School senior cellist John Canham graduated with an Honors Certificate. Senior Katherine Huang, who plays the flute, received the Donald Yungkurth Memorial Scholarship and junior pianist Sean Li received the Sidney & Ruth Salzman Memorial Scholarship.

Christian Chan, an eighth grade cellist from West Henrietta, received the Lillian Taylor Hubbard Memorial Scholarship.

Brighton pianist Ian Dorrer, a fifth grader at French Road Elementary School, received the David Romig Memorial Scholarship.

Pittsford Sutherland High School junior Amy Feng, who plays the cello, received the Diana & Christian Wang Memorial Scholarship.

Freshman cellist Caitlin Ott, of Pittsford, received the Sydney & Pearl Rubin Memorial Scholarship.

Brighton violinist Noah Busch, a seventh grader at Twelve Corners, and sophomore pianist Shane Kuo from Fairport High School received honorable mention.