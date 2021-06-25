Alzheimer’s Association director earns PAA membership

COURTESY OF THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION

Teresa Galbier, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Rochester & Finger Lakes Chapter, has earned honorary Pi Alpha Alpha membership and the Outstanding Contribution Award from the College at Brockport’s Master of Public Administration program accredited by the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs and Administration.

The PAA SUNY Brockport Chapter inducted Galbier into its honor society alongside seven other MPA students and alumni. The group also awarded Galbier the distinguished PAA Outstanding Contribution Award for her commitment and advocacy for the causes she cares about.

Galbier is a graduate of SUNY Brockport’s MPA program, which is among 160 NASPAA accredited schools worldwide with a PAA Global Honor Society for Public Affairs and Administration Chapter.

PAA’s purpose is to identify and encourage those with the highest performance levels in educational programs that prepare them for public service careers. Brockport’s PAA chapter was founded in 2000 with its first class of 18 inductees. Now, it has more than 200 members in Greater Rochester and throughout the U.S.

“On behalf of SUNY Brockport and the Pi Alpha Alpha organization, we are so proud and grateful to have strong leaders like Teresa as one of our members who continue to make a difference in our community,” Chapter President Danielle Pierleoni said.

The Alzheimer’s Association Rochester & Finger Lakes Chapter is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.